10-year-old boy electrocuted in gated community’s garden in Coimbatore

A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire, which had lost its insulation, while playing in the garden of a gated community in Coimbatore on Sunday. P. Lakshan, son of Suganya, a resident of an apartment in Sree Daksha’s Sanshray Phase II on Vadavalli – Thondamuthur Road, died after suffering electric shock on Sunday as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Vadavalli police. Ms. Suganya, a private hospital nurse, said in her complaint that residents who were walking in the garden of the gated community informed her around 7.45 p.m. that Lakshan was found lying on the lawn of the garden. She rushed to the garden and found that her son, a Class V student, was lying on an electric wire. She immediately telephoned her siblings and rushed the boy to a private hospital at Vadavalli. The medical team at the hospital asked them to take the boy to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case against Sanshray Apartment Phase II Association, the gardener and the electrician of the gated community for offence under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. A senior police officer said that the wire was originally laid on the ground for one of the lights in the garden. The maintenance staff had taken out the wire after the light was not working. However, they did not conceal the wire, which had lost the insulation, after checking. The lights in the garden were switched on in the evening as usual on Sunday and the boy came in contact with the damaged wire, the officer said. As per the FIR, Ms. Suganya’s husband works abroad.