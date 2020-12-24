10-year jail term for murder accused

A 39-year-old who murdered a 27-year-old woman, with whom he had an illicit affair, was sentenced to undergo 10 years imprisonment.
Thangamani, wife of Kumar, of Ambedkar Nagar in Alukuli in Gobichettipalayam was working at a private company in the area. On March, 24, 2019, her body was found with injuries near a farmland. Based on a complaint from the Cholamadevi Village Administrative Officer N.K. Rajesh, Kadathur police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of Criminal Procedure Code.
Inquiries revealed that she had an affair with S. Chinnasamy (39) of Perumal Pudur Varapalayam in Athani and later had an affair with another man. Angered by it, Chinnasamy took her to a canal and questioned her. As an altercation broke out between them, Chinnasamy took a boulder and attacked her in which she died on the spot. Later, the police arrested him.
S. Jeganathan, Third Additional District Judge, Gobichettipalayam found him guilty and awarded the sentence.
