June 17, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Eight tractors and two earthmovers used for illegal mining of sand from Vadugapalayam lake in Tiruchengodu taluk were seized by the police here on Saturday.

At 5 a.m., the Mallasamudram police received a tip-off that sand was mined from the lake at Melmugam village in Mallasamudram Union. The police inspected the spot and found vehicles used for mining. They seized the vehicles and took them to the station. Also, eight drivers were taken to the station. Inquiry is on.

