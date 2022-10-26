10 test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore, five in Tiruppur

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 16 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 105 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.2% on Tuesday when eight persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported five new cases. The Health Department said that eight persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 18 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.1 % on Tuesday when six persons tested positive.