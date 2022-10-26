Coimbatore

10 test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore, five in Tiruppur

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 16 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 105 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.2% on Tuesday when eight persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported five new cases. The Health Department said that eight persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 18 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.1 % on Tuesday when six persons tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2022 8:43:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/10-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-coimbatore-five-in-tiruppur/article66057850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY