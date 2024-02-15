10 students get education loan worth ₹30.74 lakh in Coimbatore

February 15, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on Thursday disbursed education loans to the tune of ₹30.74 lakh to ten students and Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme identity cards to 5,000 beneficiaries at a function organised at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore.

MPs P.R. Natarajan (Coimbatore), K. Shanmugasundaram (Pollachi), and Karpagam University Vice-Chancellor Venkatachalapathi took part.

The Collector said the objective of the government was to ensure that no student should lose higher education for want of money. As many students were not aware of the details about the government assistance, the district administration arranged special camps to enlighten them on the certificates required for education loan.

So far, the district administration had conducted six special education loan camps and this was the seventh. The administration had disbursed ₹200-crore education loan and efforts were on to arrange education loan for students who had not availed it yet, the Collector said.

In Coimbatore district, there are 11,50,000 family cards, but only five lakh people have the Chief Minister’s Health Scheme identity cards. As many as 85,000 people have registered for the ID cards and before February end, the administration is planning to disburse 1,50,000 cards, according to the Collector.

