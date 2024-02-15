GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 students get education loan worth ₹30.74 lakh in Coimbatore

February 15, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati distributing education loan to a beneficiary in Coimbatore on Thursday.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati distributing education loan to a beneficiary in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on Thursday disbursed education loans to the tune of ₹30.74 lakh to ten students and Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme identity cards to 5,000 beneficiaries at a function organised at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore.

MPs P.R. Natarajan (Coimbatore), K. Shanmugasundaram (Pollachi), and Karpagam University Vice-Chancellor Venkatachalapathi took part.

The Collector said the objective of the government was to ensure that no student should lose higher education for want of money. As many students were not aware of the details about the government assistance, the district administration arranged special camps to enlighten them on the certificates required for education loan.

So far, the district administration had conducted six special education loan camps and this was the seventh. The administration had disbursed ₹200-crore education loan and efforts were on to arrange education loan for students who had not availed it yet, the Collector said.

In Coimbatore district, there are 11,50,000 family cards, but only five lakh people have the Chief Minister’s Health Scheme identity cards. As many as 85,000 people have registered for the ID cards and before February end, the administration is planning to disburse 1,50,000 cards, according to the Collector.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.