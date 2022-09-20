10 students fall ill in Coimbatore Corporation school

Ten students of the Corporation Girls High School in Ramanathapuram here fell ill on Tuesday, and one among them complained of nausea.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said three medical teams were appointed to screen the children and regularly check with the parents on their condition. She said ten girls complained of fever and cold, and one among them complained of nausea and vomiting.

“There is no water contamination on the school campus. The children did not consume water from the facilities or have breakfast or noon meals on the premises. The children are from different areas like Ramanathapuram, Nanjundapuram and Sowripalayam. So there is no point of contact either,” Ms. Sharmila said and added that all the children were stable and investigation was going on.

Sultanpet

Meanwhile, eight students of a government-aided school in Lakshminaickenpalayam, Sultanpet block, were admitted to Sulur Government Hospital after they complained of severe stomach pain. The students stayed in the hostel located within the school premises and reported the illness on Monday night.

The students have been discharged and are stable, according to sources.