10% of population fully vaccinated in Coimbatore district

Around 3.9 lakh people received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in the district as per the statistics available in the Government of India’s CoWIN portal as of Thursday.

With the district having a population of about 38 lakh, about 10% have been vaccinated fully. The portal showed that 16.53 lakh people received first jab as of Thursday evening.

First and second doses together, the health facilities in the district administered a total of 20.45 lakh doses of vaccines to people.

People aged between 18 and 44 received 10.20 lakh doses, followed by those aged between 45 and 60 who had 6.07 lakh doses.

Health Department officials said the current focus was on ensuring vaccine availability to people who had their first dose and are due to take the second jab.

“We are conducting special camps for those who are supposed to take their second dose of vaccine. They are given priority in general camps, too,” said P. Aruna, Deputy Director Health Services, Coimbatore.

According to her, the district was currently getting adequate doses of vaccine to conduct regular camps.

The department and the Coimbatore Corporation also conducted several special camps for the benefit of differently abled people and their dependents, government officials, health workers, police and conservancy workers.

Another health official said that the new initiative of private hospitals administering vaccine free of cost to people through CSR funding was gaining momentum in the district.