10 new cases in Coimbatore, three test positive in Salem

Coimbatore district saw a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 10 cases added to its list, taking the total number of persons tested positive for the disease, so far, to 161. As of Tuesday, the district had 151 cases.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the Health Department on Wednesday, Coimbatore district had 15 active cases.

As per the bulletin, four domestic cases and five imported cases of COVID-19 were added to the list, taking total toll to 161. Of these, 145 persons recovered from the disease while one person died.

The four domestic cases reported on Wednesday included a 24-year-old woman from Selvapuram who returned to the city from Chennai on a flight on Tuesday. Details of the remaining three cases were not available.

Similarly, Health Department officials were not available to comment on the five imported cases reported on Wednesday.

Three COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem district on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 207, including 129 cases who arrived from other States to the district.

While one person tested positive and was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, two others who had arrived from other States tested positive and were later admitted to the hospital. Thus, 78 cases were reported in the district while 129 cases were persons who arrived in the district from other States.

Likewise, in Namakkal district, a person who arrived from other State tested positive and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. With this, the total number of positive tested cases in the district stood at 83.

In Erode district, a man and a woman, who tested positive and admitted to hospitals in Coimbatore and Vellore respectively, were added to the district tally on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, they were removed from the district tally.

Currently, two persons are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward at Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai taking the district tally to 72. A man from Maharashtra, who is undergoing treatment is included in the list of returnees from other States.