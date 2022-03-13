10 ml Covaxin vials prompt health workers in Coimbatore to be cautious of vaccine wastage

With many government hospitals in the district getting Covaxin in 10 ml vials (20 dose) as against 5 ml vial (10 dose), healthcare professionals engaged in the vaccination drive are adopting various measures to avoid vaccine wastage.

Staff at some of the government-run vaccination centres said they were issuing tokens to ensure that at least 20 people come within the stipulated time after the opening of a 10 ml Covaxin vial. This is because the multi-dose vials have to be used within four hours after opening.

“There is no demand for COVID-19 vaccine, be it Covishield or Covaxin, as before due to various factors including wide coverage. Most of the people who approach us are for the second jab. To avoid wastage, tokens are issued to ensure that an adequate number of beneficiaries come on a single day,” said a doctor from a government hospital.

Due to the general practice of filling extra vaccine in vials, which is called as overfill, a skilled health worker can extract more than 20 doses of 0.5 ml from a 10 ml vial.

Another doctor said the 5 ml vaccine vial was more convenient as it contained only 10 doses apart from the overfill.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said staff working in vaccination centres at primary health centres in the district contacted people who were scheduled to take their second dose of Covaxin and allotted them specific days to avoid vaccine wastage.