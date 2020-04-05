10 meat and fish outlets sealed in Salem

Salem Corporation officials sealed 10 fish and meat shops for operating within the city limits on Sunday and seized 72 kg. of meat.

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh said in a release that license of the shops have been cancelled and legal action would be taken against them for functioning in a manner against COVID-19 prevention measures.

Meanwhile, crowd thronged the alternative meat market set up at about 10 km. away from the city.

The Corporation had earlier banned meat and fish shops functioning within the city limits on weekends until further notice.

The civic body provided traders an alternative place near Arabic College on Omalur Main Road to operate on weekends. While there were only a few takers for shop spaces on Saturday, close to 50 meat and fish outlets functioned and huge crowd was noticed on Sunday.

Travelling for over 10 km. from various parts of the city, public lined up in front of a few meat and fish outlets braving hot sun. Personal distancing was established to a certain extent. Police personnel and Corporation officials kept reminding public about personal distancing. Announcements were made advising them to wear masks.

Nalini, a senior citizen, took a lift to reach the meat market. “Grand children and a few relatives are at home so thought of cooking something special for them”, she said. She was less worried about returning home despite lack of bus operations.