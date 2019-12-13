₹10 lakh snatched away from man after diverting his attention

Two men took away ₹10 lakh from an accountant after diverting his attention near Pollachi in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Jayaveera Boopathy (67), a resident of Teachers Colony on Udumalpet Road near Pollachi, complained to the police that two men took away his bag containing the money after diverting his attention.

As per the complaint filed by Mr. Boopathy, who work as accountant at Highways Department’s contract office at Pollachi, he withdrew ₹ 10 lakh from a bank on Thursday afternoon.

As Mr. Boopathy was returning from the bank, the men confronted him at VKV Layout near Venkatesa Colony, Pollachi.

They asked Mr. Boopathy whether some ₹ 10 currencies lying on the road belonged to him. As the man went on to check the ₹ 10 currencies, the duo snatched his handbag containing the money and fled the spot in their motorcycle. The police have started investigation.

TNSTC crew hands over lost money

The crew of a TNSTC bus on Thursday handed over ₹80,000 to a passenger who left the money in a bus plying between Coimbatore and Pollachi late on Wednesday.

Driver Aanathan and conductor Veeramuthu found the money in a bag left in the bus, which had its last trip from Coimbatore to Pollachi late on Wednesday.

They handed over the money to their superiors. TNSTC officials found that the money belonged to Karthikeyan of Jothipuram, near Pollachi, from a medical prescription found in the bag.

The TNSTC officials contacted Mr. Karthikeyan and handed over the money on Thursday.