₹10 lakh, jewellery stolen as dacoits strike at businessman’s house in Coimbatore

February 07, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Dacoits struck at the house of a businessman near Peelamedu in Coimbatore on early Wednesday morning and decamped with around ₹10 lakh, more than 35 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery and other valuables. Coimbatore City Police has constituted special teams to trace the dacoits.

The police said the dacoits targeted the house of S. Muhammed at Burhani Colony, near Peelamedu. The men, who covered their faces with monkey caps, entered the house after breaking open a door.

According to the police, the dacoits entered the house around 1.30 a.m. They tied up the inmates, including Muhammed, his wife and parents, and gagged them before stealing cash, jewellery and other valuables, including luxury wrist watches.

ALSO READ
12-member gang decamps with ₹13 lakh, 50 sovereigns from Coimbatore house in daylight dacoity

They said the surveillance camera of the house was not functioning and a security guard was asleep when the dacoits entered the house and spent around two hours inside, before decamping with the booty.

Police sources said the dacoits spoke different languages, including Hindi and English. Senior police officers and the scientific team of the police visited the house.

The police suspect that the dacoits got away through the railway track that passes close to the house. The police collected visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality as part of the investigation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

