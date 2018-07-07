10 kg rotten fish seized

Officials attached to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday raided the Ukkadam new fish market and seized 10 kg rotten fish.

According to B. Vijayalalithambigai, Designated FSSAI official of Coimbatore district, a team of officials along with Additional Director of Fisheries Department S. Kozhinjinathan raided 48 fish stalls in Ukkadam new fish market. During the raid, they found 10 kg rotten fish kept for sale in one of the shops. It was seized and destroyed.

The inspection was held to check for usage of preservatives to increase the shelf life of fish.

An official attached to the department of fisheries told The Hindu that the new and old fish markets in Ukkadam were hygienically maintained through the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation.

A total number of 68 stalls were allotted to fish traders in Ukkadam new market and 48 shops in old market.

Asked about the status of the edible oil godown that was sealed in Annur during the third week of June, Ms. Vijayalalithambigai said that the department was yet to receive the report of the oil samples from FSSAI laboratory.