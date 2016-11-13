Coimbatore

10 injured as car ploughs into queue

As many as 10 persons, including a pregnant woman and her two children, were injured when a car ploughed into a queue in front of an ATM centre on Avanashi Road at Chinniampalayam here on Sunday. The speeding car hit the median, another parked car and several two-wheelers. The pregnant woman, Shreeja (27), and her daughters, Yashra (4) and nine-month-old Anishka, were in the parked car. Her husband, Selvaraj, had gone for withdrawing cash.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 6:02:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/10-injured-as-car-ploughs-into-queue/article16444487.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY