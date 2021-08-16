10 Forest, Police personnel in Salem receive appreciation certificates from Kerala Forest Department

As many as 10 personnel from the Departments of Forest and the Salem District Police have received certificates of appreciation from the Kerala Forest Department for assisting them in arresting the accused in a sandalwood smuggling case at Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

According to the Forest officials, the Kerala Forest Department, between 2010 and 2011, registered three sandalwood smuggling cases at Karimala and Sungam Ranges of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

On investigation, the team found that the accused in the case hailed from Attur in Salem.

The officials said that with the assistance of Salem Forest department then, the accused in the case were arrested in 2011 and they were remanded in the case.

However, while the Court summoned the accused for final judgment last year, they reportedly went absconding.

A Forest team from Kerala visited Salem and along with the support of a 10-member police and Forest team from Salem, arrested the eight accused from Attur.

The arrested persons were produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Chittur, and they were sent to Thrissur Central Jail recently.

K. Vijayananthan, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Palakkad, in a letter to A. Periasamy, Conservator of Forests, Salem Circle, appreciated the support provided by the Conservator, the District Forest Department and the police here in arresting the accused.

Appreciating the support, the Kerala Forest Department sent certificates of appreciation to six forest personnel and four police personnel.

During the Independence Day celebrations, District Collector S. Karmegham presented the certificates to the six-member forest team led by S.Arokiyasami, Forest Range Officer, Kalvarayan range, and four police personnel led by Special Sub-Inspector T.Krishnamoorthy on Sunday.