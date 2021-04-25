10 fined for hunting wild boar, consuming its meat

Coimbatore

25 April 2021 23:50 IST

The Forest Department has imposed fine on ten persons from a village near Periyanaickenpalayam on the charges of possessing and cooking wild boar meat.

The Department said that two persons hunted a wild boar using country-made explosives and shared its meat to eight of their relatives.

Officials said that the incident happened within the limits of Tholampalayam east beat of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on April 22.

Two persons A. Thirumoorthy (26) and V. Marisamy (25) from Kuzhikdau in Kalampalayam village killed a wild boar using country-made from a nearby explosive in a poramboke land on April 22.

After taking the meat for them, the duo distributed the rest of the meat to their relatives V. Kumar (37), K. Vellingiri (37), M. Prasanth (22), K. Velusamy (50), P. Moorthy (45), A. Aravind Kumar (19), V. Kathirvel (22) and M. Gopal (21). They cooked and ate the meat.

The Forest Department got specific information about the poaching late on April 23 and a team led by forest range officer S. Selvaraj raided the houses of Thirumoorthy and Marisamy. The team seized cooked meat from the house of Thirumoorthy and knives from Marisamy’s house. They admitted that the remaining portion of the meat was given to eight relatives, said Mr. Selvaraj.

The Department imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 each on Thirumoorthy and Marisamy who poached the wild boar. Officials seized three country-made explosives from them which were handed over to the Karamadai police for a case to be registered under provisions of the Explosives Act. The eight others were imposed a fine of ₹ 3,000 each.