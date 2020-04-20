10 discharged from hospital in Erode

Ten COVID-19 patients, including a woman, were discharged from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai taking the total number of discharged to 32 in the district here on Monday.

The discharged persons offered prayers and thanked the district administration, doctors and frontline workers for saving them from the disease.

Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, College Principal R. Mani, doctors and nurses wished them and asked them to follow the guidelines while being at home.

Addressing media persons on the hospital premises, Mr. Kathiravan said that so far 37 persons were discharged and they would be monitored by health staff for 14 days at their houses. It includes four members of railway doctor’s family in Coimbatore and one person from Tiruchi, who is a native of Erode district.

However, two Thai nationals, who were discharged last week, were arrested and kept in a separate ward along with four of their colleagues.

“Currently, 38 persons are in the isolation ward and are undergoing treatment”, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that 1,258 swab test was conducted so far in the district in which 70 persons tested positive while the rest 1,188 persons tested negative. Also, 1,500 rapid test kits had arrived in the district and the testing would begin from Tuesday.

A total of 32,435 families comprising 1,20,135 persons in 18 containment areas, including 10 places in the city, were in the district and were monitored by health officials continuously, he added.

33 discharged in Namakkal

As many as 33 persons, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Karur Medical College Hospital, were discharged on Monday.

According to officials, the 33 persons, 12 from Rasipuram, 14 from Namakkal, three from Velur, three from Kokkaranpettai and one from Manapalli were discharged and sent in ambulances to their homes from the hospital. Earlier, six patients from Namakkal were discharged from the hospital.

S. Somasundaram, Deputy Director of Health Services said, “still 11 persons are undergoing treatment at the Karur hospital and they are stable. They would also be discharged soon.”

Dr. Somasundaram said that till date 2,133 samples have been collected from here and most of them were Delhi event attendees and their close contacts and those tested positive were moved to hospitals. According to officials, the district has received 900 rapid antibody test kits and training was given to officials regarding using the kits.