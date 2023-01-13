ADVERTISEMENT

10-day photo exhibition on T.N. government’s achievements begins in Coimbatore

January 13, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-day photo exhibition organised by various government departments was inaugurated by District Collector G.S. Sameeran along with Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation M. Prathap and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan at V.O.C Park in Coimbatore on Friday.

The exhibition will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is on till January 22. The theme of the exhibition is based on the “Dreams and hard work of Tamils” and displays State government’s achievements and projects such as the Free Breakfast scheme, Pudhumai Penn scheme, Namma Uru Superu, Innuyir Kappom scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi etc., according to a release.

Further, as part of the Women and Children Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme under the Social Welfare Department, food stalls offering healthy multigrain items have been set up by self-help groups at the venue, the release said.

Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, District Revenue Officer Leela Alex, Central Zone Chairperson Meena Logu, and many district authorities were present at the inauguration.

