10-day Nilgiris Book Festival inaugurated

The third edition of the Nilgiris Book Festival – 2024, was inaugurated by K. Ramachandran, Coonoor MLA and Chief Government Whip, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book festival will continue till October 27, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said. Also present at the inauguration was the Nilgiris Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ramachandran said that the Tamil Nadu government was organising book festivals in all the districts across the State. Mr. Ramachandran said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was implementing schemes to improve literacy rates across the Nilgiris. He said that improving literacy would also lead to more job opportunities for the population.

The Coonoor MLA urged youngsters to develop reading habit. He said that he hoped that the Nilgiris Book Festival would encourage youngsters to read more books. He added that the festival had books appropriate for all age groups, including children and adults.

He said that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi too was a voracious reader, despite his busy schedule. Mr. Ramachandran urged youngsters to set aside some time to read everyday. “Everyone should read at least for 30 minutes a day,” he said. He urged school as well as college students, tourists as well as adults to visit the book festival, being organised at the RCTC hall near the Government Botanical Garden.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.