10-day Dharmapuri book festival begins

September 08, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Dharmapuri book festival was inaugurated at the Vallalar Grounds here on Friday. The book festival, which will be a 10-day affair is being jointly organised by the district administration, Bharathi Puthagalayam, and Thagadur Puthaga Peravai.

The event will roll out evenings of conversations and ideas by seasoned speakers, writers and poets. The book fair will witness evening sessions with speakers and writers on various topics each day.

On September 9, Sundarajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal will speak on Sutramum Soozhalum; on September 10, J. Jeyaranjan, vice- chairperson of the State Planning Commission, and M. Gunasekaran, Chief New Editor, Sun News will speak on Eppadi Valarndhadhu Tamil Nadu?; and on September 11, K. Arumugathamizhan will speak on Deivathal Aagadheninum, and C. Kamaraj will speak on Noolagam Ennum Thirukovil.

On September 12, writers Keeranur Jagirraja and M. Murugesh will speak on Ezhuthe Vaazhkai and Pesathudikkum Puthagangal; on September 13, poet Nandalala will speak on Chitthiram Pesudadi; on September 14, poet Shakti Jothi, and Sahithya Academy winner S. Darman will speak on Kadai Kadayam Kaaranamam; on September 16, Prof. Parveen Sultanan will speak on Puthagam Ennum Bhodi Maram; and on September 17, scientist T.V. Venkateswaran will speak on Bhoomikku Enna Joram – Enna Maruthuvam.

The fair is hosting over 100 stalls and thousands of titles and will be open from morning till night. Earlier, the book fair was inaugurated by Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Paneerselvam in the presence of Collector K. Shanthi.

