10 COVID-19 patients discharged in Salem

Ten persons, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here, were discharged on Thursday.

The discharged patients include four women from Salem, four from Namakkal and one from Dharmapuri.

District Collector S.A.Raman, Hospital Dean R.Balajinathan, Medical Superintendent P.V.Dhanapal, Deputy Director of health services J.Nirmalson and other senior officials cheered the patients on their discharge. The patients were advised to be under quarantine for 14 days.

Mr.Raman said that strict measures were being taken to prevent the spread of the disease in the district. The major challenge now was to identify inter-State migrant workers and quarantine them, he said and added that close to 500 workers returned from Maharashtra on Wednesday night. “They were checked at the Thevettipatti check post. The workers were from 30 districts in the State and they were sent to their respective districts. The Collectors have been alerted,” he said.

Dr.Balajinathan said that so far, 29 patients from Salem had recovered from the disease. At present, six patients from Salem and one from Dharmapuri were undergoing treatment at the hospital.