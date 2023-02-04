ADVERTISEMENT

10 candidates file papers in Erode

February 04, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Ten candidates filed their nomination papers with Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar on the fifth day of filing nominations for the by-election to Erode (East) Assembly constituency here on Saturday.

Candidates who filed their papers were M.S. Arumugham from Chennai, secretary of Tamil Nadu Madhu Kudipor Vizhipunarvu Iyakkam, M. Panneerselvam of Republican Party of India, F. Vincent of Anti Corruption Dynamic Party, M. Velumani of Vishwa Bharat Makkal Katchi and independents, C. Sivakumar, S. Deepan Chakkravarthi, J. Muthu Bava, R. Kumar, M. Prabhakaran and M. Narendranath.

Nominations can be filed on February 6 and 7, scrutiny will take place on February 8 while nominations can be withdrawn till February 10. Polling will be on February 27 and counting of votes on March 2.

