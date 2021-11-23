10 Bangladeshi nationals jailed for illegal stay

A judicial magistrate court in Perundurai sentenced 10 Bangladeshi nationals to undergo one year imprisonment for staying illegally without valid documents.

On July 28, the district police along with ‘Q’ Branch police and Special Intelligence Unit of the State police raided houses at Panickampalayam here and found 10 persons staying without valid documents. They were in the age group of 20 to 52 and a case was registered under the Foreigners’ Act. They were arrested and lodged in Puzhal Prison in Chennai.

Judicial magistrate K.S. Shabeena found them guilty and sentenced them to undergo one year imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹ 1,000 each.