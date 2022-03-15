10 Bangladesh nationals arrested in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Monday arrested 10 Bangladesh nationals on charges of illegal stay without valid documents.

According to the police, the 10 men were staying at Chinnakarai near Palladam and were working in a private garment unit in Veerapandi within the city police limits. On Monday evening, they were walking together near a bakery at Nochipalayam in the city when a team from the Veerapandi police station stopped them for inquiry.

Following this, the police team conducted checks at their accommodation in Chinnakarai and found that they did not possess valid documents such as passport and visa. The police then arrested Mohammad Najrul Islam (35), Arif Molla (28), Mohammad Almin (29), Humayun Kabir (24), Ashraful Alam (24), Shariful Islam (23), Shahin Mia (22), Saiful (24), Alamin (19) and Abu Naeem (21) late on Monday.

The arrested persons were from Bogra, Rajbari, Mymensingh and Shariatpur districts in Bangladesh, according to the police. The Veerapandi police booked them under sections 3(2)(c) (The foreigner shall not remain in India or in any prescribed areas therein) read with 14A (Penalty for entry in restricted areas, etc.) of the Foreigners Act, 1946. On Tuesday, the accused were produced before a Judicial Magistrate in the District Court and were remanded in judicial custody at the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.