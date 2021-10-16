Coimbatore

1 lakh doses of vaccine to be administered on Monday

The Salem district administration has targeted to administer 1 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination camp on Monday.

District Collector S. Karmegham said in a release that the administration has planned a vaccination drive at 1,392 places on Monday. The district has stock of 1,76,080 Covishield and 14,360 Covaxin doses. The vaccination drive would be conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.

The Collector said that second dose is due for 1.36 lakh persons who took Covishield and 48,000 who took Covaxin in the district.

According to a release, in the five special camps conducted in the district, 3,11,667 persons have taken first dose vaccination and 1,87,750 second dose. Sixty-four percent of targetted population in the district have taken first dose and 24% second dose.


