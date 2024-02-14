GIFT a SubscriptionGift
﻿Hindu outfits pay homage to Coimbatore serial blasts victims

February 14, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
State BJP president K. Annamalai paying homage to the victims of the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts at a function held in the city on Wednesday.

State BJP president K. Annamalai paying homage to the victims of the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts at a function held in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party K. Annamalai on Wednesday while paying homage to the serial blasts victims, took on both the AIADMK and the DMK by accusing the former of shaking hands with those who were subjected to probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the latter of wanting to release the serial blasts case accused.

He flayed the former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of sharing stage with SDPI leaders.

He said that the ‘pushpanjali’ meeting is against extremism and wanted the NIA to set up its second office in the State in Coimbatore.

Various Hindu outfits performed ceremonies and paid homage to the blast victims.

The Shiv Sena wanted a memorial chowk to be built at R.S. Puram. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad - Bajrang Dal paid homage to the victims at Perur Padithurai.

