‘WOW Quiz 2016’ tomorrow

Wowels Innovations is hosting ‘WOW Quiz 2016’, wherein 30 best school teams out of the 160 schools will be competing in the finals at Jansons Institute of Technology on November 21.

The quiz programme will begin at 9 a.m.

Transport has been organised for the participants from Gandhipuram near RV Hotels.

Winning school will get a rolling trophy and cash prize of Rs. 10,000, and winning students will get a cash prize of Rs. 7,500, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 2,500 besides gift hampers. Winners and participants will get certificates and principals of schools will get a thank you note.

Prof. Rangarajan will be the quiz master.

For further details, call 0422-4504405 and 4506405.