‘Smile Week’ concludes on a promising note

Expressing satisfaction over The Hindu’s association with the Airports Authority of India in organising Smile Week at the Coimbatore International Airport, Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd. N. Ram said that The Hindu will keep extending its support to such projects.

Mr. Ram was taking part in the valedictory of the Smile Week organised at the airport from October 24 to 31. The Hindu was the platinum sponsor of the event that focused on stepping up passenger-friendly activities at the airport.

Airport Director G. Prakash Reddy said that the AAI and airliners wanted to continue the initiative owing to positive feedback from passengers, including prominent persons.

Mr. Reddy said that they were planning to conduct the event for a lesser duration in January. “Till then, the AAI and airline staff will be continuing the smile exercise, but without the flowers that we gave passengers during the week-long celebration,” he added.

Executive Director - Marketing of Roots Multi Clean Limited S. Chandrasekar, Dean of Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Science P.R. Balaji and other took part in the function.

Other sponsors of the event are Silk Air, Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences, Air Arabia, Jewel One, Roots Industries, The Chennai Silks, Sri Krishna Sweets, Lakshmi Machine Works, Central Industrial Security Force, Air India, Jet Airways, Spicejet, Air Carnival and Indigo.