‘Remove advertisement hoardings from roadsides’

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had, in September this year, issued a circular that all regional officers and engineering liasoning officers shall inspect the National Highways and submit reports to the Ministry regarding advertisement hoardings on the NH roads so that action could be taken.

The circular also pointed out that according to a circular of the Ministry issued in 2002, advertisement hoardings will not be permitted on National Highways within the Right of Way except informatory signs of public interest.

Despite the Ministry’s policy of not allowing roadside advertisement hoardings on National Highways, which cause distraction and is among the causes of accidents, advertisement hoardings are generally seen along the NH roads.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, pointed out that despite this circular, action has not been taken. Hoardings and advertisements are placed at traffic signals at the junction of the roads or road sides. The officials of the National Highways should remove these as directed by the Ministry. Some officials even grant no objection certificates for commercial advertisements on the NH roadsides, though it is against the guidelines of the Ministry.

Take action

Mr. Kathirmathiyon appealed to the Highways Department to initiate action, remove the advertisements at the signs, signals, and other devices erected for traffic control, and those on the roadsides so that the rules are not violated.