‘Relocate omni bus stand to Neelambur’

Highlighting the inconveniences caused by omni buses at Gandhipuram in the evenings, Suyamariyathai Manavar Iyakkam petitioned the District Collector on Monday seeking relocation of the omni bus stand to Neelambur, on the outskirts of the city.

In the petition, district organiser of the organisation N. Vinoth Kumar said that omni buses were parked on either side of the Gandhipuram flyover (under construction) from 7 p.m. to midnight. This was affecting movement of ambulances and other vehicles including public transport vehicles in the heart of the city.

He said that they had already petitioned the Collector on August 29 and October 24 in this connection, but no action was taken on them. They also sought action against officials who did not take action against the illegally parked omni buses.

Plea to end quarrying

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi made an appeal to the Collector to put an end to the alleged illegal stone quarrying at 10.Muthur village and Pottayandipirambu village in Kinathukadavu Taluk. The party’s district functionaries, in their representation to the Collector, said that the permit for quarrying in one of the sites expired in December 2015 and the other in February this year.

They claimed that illegal quarrying to the tune of several crore rupees was continuing at these sites on a very large scale, causing heavy loss to the government. The party also submitted photographs and videos of the illegal mining activity and asked the district administration to put an end to the exploitation of the mineral resources.