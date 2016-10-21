‘Reduce taxes for omni buses’

Omni bus operators in Coimbatore, who have welcomed the High Court order on ticket rates to be collected during Deepavali, have pointed out that taxes are the main component in the fare.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order asking the omni bus operators to collect the same fare as last year.

The operators here said the taxes were very high. For instance, those who paid Rs. 30,000 as tax a month for a bus were now paying four times more. The ticket rates could be reduced provided the taxes were lowered, they said. They appealed to the court to consider the taxes levied for omni bus operation.