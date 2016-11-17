‘Policy consistency will attract investments’

Menlo Ventures, which managed about 4.5 billion dollars globally, will invest in India at the right time, Venky Ganesan, Managing Partner of Menlo Ventures, and chairman of National Venture Capital Association, USA, said here recently.

Mr. Ganesan told The Hindu that Menlo Ventures has invested in technology companies in the U.S. “We are not looking at investments in India. We have been waiting for the right time,” he said.

However, several companies started in India do move to the U.S. on expansion. And, these attract investments.

The Indian Government should be consistent in regulation and tax policy. The present Government has done a lot of things that are positive. In India, there are several great ideas. But, these need to be followed up. “With the best human capital, I am positive about India,” he added. There should be fewer rules and these should be enforced.

Technology firms

Menlo Ventures invests in technology companies in the early stage and those that are getting into the global market. Technology is getting into all sectors, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. Opportunities for venture capital are high. One area of growth, globally, is technology and most VCs invest in it.

On demonetisation, he said. it creates some logistical problems in the short-term but in the long-term, it helps.