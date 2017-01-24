Coimbatore

‘Organisations should look forward for growth of businesses’

: Aadhaar cards and payment wallets have helped many in the country get a digital footprint, according to S. Premkumar, Vice Chairman of HCL Infosystems.

Speaking at the inaugural of the three-day annual convention of Computer Society of India here on Monday, Mr. Premkumar said organisations should accept change and look forward for the survival and growth of their businesses. He gave examples of Fortune 500 Companies failing to change stating that in the last ten years almost 50 % of them have either merged, liquidated or have gone bankrupt.

Inaugurating the conference, B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, said culture and connectivity need to co-exist. Highlighting the importance of digital connectivity and its social impact, Mr. Vanavarayar said connectivity had always existed. Even Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had connected with people through a common purpose. Technology is now an enabler for connectivity, he said.

Anirban Basu, president of the Computer Society of India, highlighted the work CSI across the country. The society has 73 chapters and over 500 student branches. The Hindu is the media partner for the event.

