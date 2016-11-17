‘Get UGD connection using demonetised notes’

Special Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Tuesday said that residents residing in areas where the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works had been completed could apply for their individual service connection for their houses by remitting the required fee using Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 which was demonetised.

Residents could either approach the Chinthamani Nagar tax collection centre in West Zone or at Ponniahrajapuram Sanitary Inspector’s office or could approach any of the Corporation main or zonal offices or special camps made functional for tax collection drive. Similarly, residents in areas where the UGD works are nearing completion could also apply for the same and make remittances using the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination. In the event of any difference in deposit amount coming up when the project is completed, the difference in remittance and the newly fixed rate could be paid then.

Plastic bags seized

The civic body officials on Tuesday conducted a check in wholesale plastic sale houses at Sundarapuram and have seized about 450 kg of plastic carry bags, bags, and cups which were found to be in less than 50 micron value. The drive will continue, the Commissioner said.