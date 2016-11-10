‘Create awareness on energy conservation’

As part of its project to develop energy ambassadors, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation is conducting awareness programmes in educational institutions across the city.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held at SNS College and one would be held on Thursday at Karpagam University.

According to TANGEDCO Chief Engineer A. Haldorai, even if a section of consumers start saving energy, it will have a major impact.

All consumers - residential, commercial, industrial and government organisations - will be covered under this campaign.

It was decided to involve students so that they also start conserving energy from an young age and spread the message among their friends and family members, he said.

The projects looks at developing 1,000 students as energy ambassadors who will cover 100 electricity consumers each and encourage them to save one unit of electricity a day.

The programme is implemented jointly by TANGEDCO and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Galaxy.