‘Communication gap led to it’

The National Green Tribunal’s warrant of appearance issued against Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan may have been due to a communication gap, official sources have said. Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan would appear before the Tribunal on November 28 and seek recall of the warrant.
They said the NGT issued the warrant because none represented the civic body when the case seeking to shift the Vellalore dump yard came up for hearing on October 31. Vellalore resident K.S. Mohan and MDMK’s State Youth Wing secretary V. Eswaran had filed the case.
The Corporation had been engaging Abdul Saleem as its counsel at the Tribunal. But sometime ago, it wanted a change of counsel and had filed a petition before the Tribunal for informing that Sivakumar would be the new counsel.The Tribunal had apparently rejected the petition on the grounds that it did not have the consent of Mr. Saleem. And this rejection of petition was not intimated to the Corporation, the official sources said.This had led to the belief that Mr. Sivakumar was representing the Corporation before the Tribunal. But actually none represented it, and that led the Tribunal to issue the warrant, they added.
