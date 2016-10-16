‘Arrest of bank staff over CM health remarks a violation of rights’

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Saturday petitioned the Superintendent of Police - Coimbatore Rural District, seeking an inquiry into the case against two bank employees who were arrested on charges of making adverse remarks about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health.

The petitioner stated that the credibility of the complaint and the charges made therein should be verified in detail. “The Chief Minister is a public personality and naturally, members of the public will be concerned and curious to know about her health condition,” the PUCL said. “Any conversation in good faith should not be deemed as rumour-mongering or derogatory and invoking Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code for such conversations seems to be extreme,” it added.

In the name of curbing or taming rumour-mongering, such excessive steps should not lead to infringement of fundamental rights or result in violation of human rights. “The fear psychosis unleashed by the arrest of the two bank employees is certainly violative of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution,” the PUCL contended. Conversations without evil intentions should not be classified as derogatory and rumour-mongering as such a move would make it convenient for people to settle personal or political scores. Under such circumstances, the PUCL prayed that the arrested bank employees should be released forthwith and the case against them dropped.