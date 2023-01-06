ADVERTISEMENT

Check dam named after PM Modi's mother Hiraba in Rajkot

January 06, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - RAJKOT

The dam is being built at a cost of ₹15 lakh by Gir Ganga Parivar Trust on the downstream of Nyari river near Vagudad village on Rajkot-Kalawad road

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to his mother Hiraben during her funeral procession in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

A check dam being constructed on the outskirts of Gujarat's Rajkot city has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother Hiraben, an official said on Friday.

The check dam is being built at a cost of ₹15 lakh by Gir Ganga Parivar Trust on the downstream of Nyari river near Vagudad village on Rajkot-Kalawad road, president of the trust Dilip Sakhiya said.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the dam was performed on Wednesday in the presence of local MLA Darshita Shah and Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav, it was stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"As a tribute to the Prime Minister's mother, we have decided to name the check dam, Hiraba Smriti Sarovar, because it is being built in her memory. This will also inspire others to do something or donate for a good cause after the death of their loved ones," Mr. Sakhiya said.

Hiraba passed away at 99 at a hospital in Ahmedabad on December 30.

The trust has built 75 check dams in the last four months with financial help from donors, he said.

The latest dam will be completed within two weeks and will have a capacity to store nearly 2.5 crore litres of water, Mr. Sakhiya said.

"The dam will be 400 feet long and 150 feet wide. Once filled, it will not go dry for nine months. It will recharge groundwater and eventually help farmers and livestock owners from nearby villages," he said.

“Once filled, it will not go dry for nine months”Dilip SakhiyaPresident, Gir Ganga Parivar Trust

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US