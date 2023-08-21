Chandrayaan-3’s Lander establishes contact with Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter

August 21, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been able to successfully establish a two way communication between Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module and its predecessor Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter.

“‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM,” the space agency posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Chandrayaan-2 mission launched on July 22, 2019 consisted of an Orbiter, Lander and Rover to explore the unexplored south pole of the Moon.

The Orbiter, which has been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon, objective is to enrich understanding of the moon’s evolution and mapping of the minerals and water molecules in the Polar Regions, using its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments.

CJI says some parts of draft SOP on judicial conduct in govt. cases read as if Centre wants to chaperone judicial review

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on August 21 said some parts of a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by the Centre to tailor judicial conduct in government-related cases read as if the Centre wants to dictate the exercise of judicial review by courts

“I have gone through your draft SOP… There are some points which actually say how judicial review should be exercised,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the government.

Mr. Mehta flatly denied any intention on the government’s part to modify the courts’ power of judicial review through the draft SOP. He said the draft focusses on how senior government officials, including the Chief Secretaries, are being summoned by courts for the slightest reason.

Reserving the case for orders, Chief Justice Chandrachud agreed to frame “broad yardsticks” on the issue of calling government officials to court.

The Chief Justice also found several important points worth consideration in the draft SOP, including a proposed bar on courts from summoning officials when the case was still pending in appeal.

Will not stay Bihar caste survey unless prima facie case made out by those opposing it: SC

The Supreme Court on August 21 told the petitioners challenging the Patna High Court order giving the go-ahead to the Bihar government for a caste survey that it will not stay the exercise unless they made out a prima facie case against it.

The top court also allowed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to file its response on the issue within seven days after he said the survey could have some consequences.

“We are not this way or that way. But this exercise may have some consequences and hence we would like to file our reply,” Mr. Mehta said but did not elaborate on the consequences the contentious exercise could possibly have.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti, which is hearing a batch of pleas filed by various NGOs and individuals challenging the August 1 verdict of the Patna High Court, adjourned the proceedings at Mr. Mehta’s request.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, sought the court’s direction restraining the State government from publishing the data.

“You see, there are two things. One is collection of data, the exercise which is over, and the second is analysis of data, which has been collected during the survey. The second part is more difficult and problematic. Unless you (petitioners) are able to make out a prima facie case, we are not going to stay anything,” the Bench said.

Supreme Court panel flags reconstruction of lost essential documents of victims as the first healing step in Manipur

A Supreme Court-appointed committee chaired by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal on August 21 said the reconstruction of thousands of essential documents lost or destroyed in the gunfire, arson and violence which has rocked Manipur since May is the first step that needs to be taken to nurse the State back to health.

The committee has filed three separate reports in the Supreme Court after meeting stakeholders on August 19.

The committee headed by Justice Mittal also includes Justices Shalini Phansalkar Joshi and Asha Menon, both former High Court judges.

A Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had entrusted the all-women committee the task of providing the “healing touch” to Manipur by supervising, intervening and monitoring relief and rehabilitation, restoration of homesteads, religious places of worships, etc.”. CJI Chandrachud had said the committee, through its work, would endeavour to re-instil the Manipur people’s belief in the rule of law.

“The first of the three reports submitted by the committee highlights the loss of essential documentation of the residents of Manipur who have been dishoused… The committee suggests the appointment of a nodal officer to take charge of the reconstruction of these documents,” CJI Chandrachud had said, after perusing the reports.

He said the lost documents include Aadhaar cards, etc. “Benefits are now distributed through the modalities of the Aadhaar card… That is also the link to bank accounts,” CJI Chandrachud observed.

Supreme Court criticises Gujarat High Court for its ‘counterblast’ in abortion case

The Supreme Court on August 21 expressed strong displeasure at the Gujarat High Court’s “counterblast” to its criticism about the manner in which a 25-year-old rape survivor’s plea for abortion was handled by the High Court.

The apex court had held a special session on Saturday, August 19, on an appeal filed by the woman, seeking an urgent hearing of her plea to medically terminate the pregnancy, which was already nearing 28 weeks.

A Special Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, which heard the case on August 19, immediately ordered the woman to be medically examined and scheduled the case on August 21 for orders.

The Saturday hearing had seen the Bench criticise the Gujarat High Court for adjourning the case for 12 whole days, defeating the woman’s race against time to get an abortion, and eventually dismiss it.

On Monday, Justices Nagarathna and Bhuyan were informed by lawyers that the Gujarat High Court had convened a suo motu hearing in the same case, shortly after the Supreme Court hearing had ended on Saturday.

The apex court Bench was informed that the High Court had passed an order to “clarify” that the adjournment was given to obtain her view on whether she was willing to give her child into State custody.

Onion auction to remain closed indefinitely in Nashik wholesale markets to protest 40 pc duty on export: Traders

Traders in Nashik on August 21 said they have decided to close onion auctions indefinitely in all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra’s Nashik district to protest against the Centre’s decision to impose a 40 per cent duty on the export of the kitchen staple.

In view of the decision, the onion auctions remained closed at most of the APMCs in the district on Monday, including at Lasalgaon, the largest wholesale onion market in India, sources said.

Traders claimed the central government’s decision to impose 40 per cent duty on the export of onions till December 31, 2023 will adversely affect the onion growers and its export.

The decision for the indefinite closure of onion auctions here was taken on Sunday in a meeting of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association, its president Khandu Deore said on Monday.

“In case onions are brought to an APMC, as the decision will take time to reach farmers, then the auction of those onions will be conducted and thereafter the process will remain closed indefinitely. This was also decided in the meeting, as per the request by various organisations of farmers,” he said.

At some places, onions were brought and their auction began at the APMCs, as per sources.

Sanjay Pingle, onion-potato market president at the Vashi APMC in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, urged the Centre to rethink over its decision of imposing 40 per cent duty on the export of onions.

Talking to PTI, Pingle claimed the government’s decision will adversely affect the onion growers in the State.

In brief

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced its candidates for 115 out of 119 Assembly Constituencies in the State for the next Assembly elections here on August 21 with only seven changes. In a surprising decision, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that he would contests from two seats this time – Gajwel and Kamareddy. Mr. Rao has also ruled out the possibility of any alliance with the Left parties – CPI and CPI (M) – by stating that announcing the candidates for 115 seats in one go would mean that the party had inkling for any poll alliances.

A former neonatal nurse who killed seven babies in her care and tried to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted “the cruelty and calculation” of her actions. Lucy Letby, who refused to appear in court to face grieving parents who spoke of their anger and anguish, was given the most severe sentence possible under British law, which does not allow the death penalty.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.