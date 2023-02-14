HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBDT nod 3 new electoral trusts; 15 others get renewal

An electoral trust will distribute funds only to eligible political parties registered under the election law

February 14, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The updated list was put in public domain by the Election Commission on Tuesday. File

The updated list was put in public domain by the Election Commission on Tuesday. File

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has given approval to three new electoral trusts and renewed approval for 15 others.

The CBDT has issued an updated list of approved electoral trusts as on December 12, 2022, with the names of 18 such entities.

Small Donation Electoral Trust, Independent Electoral Trust and Bhartiya Bhumi Electoral Trust have been given fresh approval, while approval has been renewed for trusts such as Prudent Electoral Trust and Progress Electoral Trust.

A former senior official of the Election Commission said when such bodies fulfil criteria, the CBDT approves them to function as electoral trusts.

The updated list was put in public domain by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

An electoral trust can receive voluntary contributions from an individual who is a citizen of India, a company which is registered in India and a firm or Hindu undivided family or an association of persons or a body of individuals, resident in India.

An electoral trust will distribute funds only to eligible political parties registered under the election law.

Donations by such trusts are a major source of contribution for major political parties.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.