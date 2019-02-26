Celebrations over IAF strikes on terror camp in Pakistan, protests in Srinagar over NIA raids, and other news in pictures

3.30 pm

Protests in Srinagar

Kashmir youth clash with police during a protest after National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel carried out a raid at the residence of Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, in Srinagar on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmed

The NIA Tuesday carried out searches on separatists in the Kashmir valley, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in a terror funding case, officials said. The NIA sleuths accompanied by local police and CRPF personnel carried out searches at nearly nine places across the valley, which included the house of Nayeem Geelani, son of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, they said.

Besides these, the houses of JKLF leader Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, Ashraf Sehrai and Zaffar Bhat were also raided.

2.30 pm

Students celebrate IAF air strikes on terror camp

Students of different colleges celebrate after the Indian Air Force's air strike on JeM terror camp in Pakistan, in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A.M.Faruqui

Leaders, bureaucrats, ex-Armymen and students across India on Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan.

12 noon

CCS meets after IAF air strikes in Pakistan

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval leaves after attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 following the IAF's air strikes in Pakistan.

The Cabinet Committee on Security met here Tuesday morning at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the prime minister's office and the security apparatus were present at the meeting, official sources said.

In a pre-dawn strike, combat jets of Indian Air Force bombed terror camps on Tuesday at multiple locations across the Line of Control in the Pakistani side, 12 days after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the dastardly Pulwama attack in Kashmir, government sources said.

11.00 am

Trump and Kim to have dinner before talks

A car believed to be carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un arrives at the Melia Hotel on February 26, 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to land in Vietnam late Tuesday and will have meetings with the host country’s President and Prime Minister Wednesday before sitting down later with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un headed to his second meeting with North Korea’ for a private dinner.

10.00 am

Catholic charged with child sex abuse convicted

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

The most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse has been convicted of molesting two choirboys moments after celebrating Mass, dealing a new blow to the Catholic hierarchy’s credibility after a year of global revelations of abuse and cover-up.