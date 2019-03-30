Slovak presidential run-off, Federer to face Isner in Miami final, and other news in pictures

12.45 pm

Slovaks vote for president with outsider tipped to win

Slovaks began voting Saturday for a new president with the favourite an outsider whose anti-corruption stance has resonated with voters, still reeling from the fallout from an investigative journalist's murder.

An environmental lawyer with no experience in political office, Zuzana Caputova could become the EU and eurozone member's first female president.

Her rival in the run-off election is the ruling party's candidate, EU energy commissioner and career diplomat Maros Sefcovic.

Two recent opinion polls give at least 60 percent of the vote to Caputova, who ran on a slogan of “Stand up to evil”, telling AFP that “People are calling for change” in the central European country of 5.4 million.

11.15 am

Federer to face Isner in Miami final

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, tosses the ball for a serve to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during the semifinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo Credit: AP

Roger Federer cruised into his fifth Miami Open final with an impressive 6-2 6-4 victory against Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Federer was dominant in service and broke the 19-year-old three times to set up a final with American John Isner, who beat 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) 7-6(4).

"I enjoyed it. I think I played very well. I had to," Federer told reporters. "Because I think when you let Denis play, he's got some serious power, and he gets rhythm going. He can really put you in uncomfortable situations.

"So I think I did well, and I'm very happy how I played."

Federer took control of his semi-final early, breaking Shapovalov in the third game as his young opponent shanked a backhand.

The Swiss, who won his 100th title earlier this month in Dubai, broke again in the third game of the second set and served his way into the final against defending champion Isner, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament this year.

9.45 am

Angry over Brexit delay, 'Leave' supporters march through London

Brexit supporters march in Fulham in the final leg of the ‘March To Leave’ rall on Friday, March 29, 2019 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thousands of people opposed to Britain delaying its departure from the European Union marched through central London on Friday as lawmakers in parliament strongly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time.

On the day that Britain was originally meant to be leaving the EU, large groups gathered in bright sunshine outside parliament waving Union Jack flags and chanting, "Out means out" - as the Queen song Bohemian Rhapsody was played on a loudspeaker with its famous lyric "Mamma Mia, let me go".

Friday's protest, a week after hundreds of thousands marched through calling for a second referendum, shows how divided Britain is over Europe three years after voting to leave the EU.

8.30 am

I-T search at DMK treasurer Durai Murugan’s house in Vellore

Policemen stand guard outside the residence of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan in Katpadi, Vellore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The search operations by Income Tax department officials at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) treasurer Durai Murugan’s house at Gandhi Nagar, Katpadi in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, continued on Saturday. Police have cordoned off the area for the officials to carry out search operations.

(With inputs from agencies)