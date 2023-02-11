ADVERTISEMENT

BJP successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

February 11, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - Hyderabad

Amit Shah said during the past seven decades, the country has seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times in internal security

Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of the IPS probationers of the 74 RR batch at SVPNA, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

After eight years, the BJP-led government at the Centre has been substantially successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Mr. Shah said under the leadership of Indian government agencies, police forces in the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“After eight years, the government was, to a large extent, successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism," he said.

Terror incidents in J&K down by 168%, left wing extremism incidents by 265% under Modi govt: Anurag Thakur

"Recently by banning the Popular Front of India we have presented a successful example for the world to see," he further said.

"This shows how much our commitment towards democracy has become robust and strong."

He further said terror-related incidents have come down due to zero tolerance against terrorism, strong framework for counter-terror laws and strengthening of agencies and due to assertive political will.

Amit Shah said during the past seven decades, the country has seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times in internal security.

According to him, more than 36,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives during the challenging times.

A total 195 officer trainees, including 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees from foreign countries took part in the Dikshant Parade.

