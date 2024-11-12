Bihar bypolls: Triangular contests in all four seats with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party set for maiden contest

In byelections to four seats in Bihar on November 13, triangular contests are in the offing with political consultant-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party making its electoral debut.

All eyes would be on Mr. Kishor as he had earlier claimed that before contesting all 243 seats in the Assembly elections next year in October-November, his party would make major parties bite the dust in the upcoming bypolls itself. Both the ruling BJP-led NDA and Opposition RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) have fielded party candidates in these four seats, considering the caste calculations.

Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj and Imamganj are the Assembly constituencies going to the polls on November 13 in Bihar. These seats had fallen vacant as the legislators were elected to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from different constituencies. Tarari seat became vacant as Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) MLA Sudama Prasad was elected as MP from Bhojpur and Ramgarh MLA (RJD) Sudhakar Singh won the Lok Sabha seat from Buxar seat. Similarly, Imamganj MLA Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular, an NDA ally) got elected in the parliamentary election from Gaya (reserved) seat as an NDA candidate and also became the Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. Similarly, the Belaganj seat fell vacant after legislator Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD) won the Jehanabad seat in the general election.

In Tarari Assembly bypoll, the BJP has put up Vishal Prashant, son of baahubali (strongman) former four-time MLA from the seat Narendra Kumar Pandey alias Sunil Kumar Pandey. Mr. Pandey was last elected as MLA from the seat in 2010 Assembly polls on a JD(U) ticket but, denied the chance in 2015 he fielded his wife Geeta Pandey on a Lok Janshakti Party ticket but lost the election. In the last 2020 Assembly polls, Mr. Pandey himself contested the election as an Independent candidate from the seat and managed to secure second position garnering about 63,000 votes. CPI-ML won the seat while, the BJP came in third position. Apparently getting sense of Mr. Pandey’s influence in the constituency, the BJP fielded his son Vishal Prashant this time against CPI-ML’s candidate Raju Yadav. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, though, was the first political party to announce the candidate from the seat as it fielded retired Army officer Lt. Gen. Sri Krishna Singh who was replaced with Kiran Singh as party candidate due to some eligibility issues.

“It’s a triangular contest between BJP, CPI-ML and Jan Suraaj Party on the seat. Caste statistics, however, suggest neck and neck fight between BJP and Opposition candidates but Mr. Kishor’s party candidate has brought in a fresh lease of electoral prospects for the voters here,” Pankaj Pandey, a migrant labourer who works in neighbouring Jharkhand as a small-time construction contractor, but has stayed put in his village at Tarari to cast his vote on Wednesday, told The Hindu over phone. Tarari has about 1.5 lakh upper caste voters, while Muslims are 25,000 in number and Kushwaha (OBCs) has 15,000 votes, Yadavs 30,000 and total Extremely Backward Class (EBC) voters in the constituency are about 50,000.

Similarly, in Ramgarh constituency, the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has fielded Ajit Kumar Singh, brother of Sudhakar Singh and younger son of State party president Jagdanand Singh as candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. The BJP has put up Ashok Kumar Singh and Jan Suraaj Party has pitched Sushil Singh Kushwaha as party candidates. Ramgarh has been the stronghold of RJD State chief Jagdanand Singh as he had won Assembly elections from there several times. Party leader Tejashwi Yadav and other senior party leaders had campaigned there in favour of Ajit Singh while top state BJP leaders and Mr. Kishor too have been campaigning hard for their respective party candidates. Hoping for a division of votes among RJD and BJP candidates, Mr. Kishor has fielded a candidate from the Kushwaha community, which has a large presence there. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Satish Kumar alias Pintu Yadav too has pitched in, as many believed in the constituency, “to make divisions among the approximately 20,000 Yadav votes in the constituency”, “But the contest is between BJP, RJD and Mr. Kishor’s candidate”, said Rahul Kumar Singh, a voter in the constituency.

In Imamganj seat too, the contest appears to be triangular between Deepa Santosh Manjhi (HAM-S), daughter-in-law of party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, RJD candidate Raushan Kumar Manjhi and Jan Suraaj Party candidate Jitendra Paswan who is a well-known paediatrician of the area. “Imamganj is a reserved seat and if votes get divided between two Manjhi candidates, the Jan Suraaj Party candidate may be a surprise winner on the seat,” Manohar Das, a Scheduled Caste agricultural labourer of the constituency, said.

In Belaganj, both RJD and JD(U) candidates Vishwanath Kumar Singh and Manorama Devi respectively are heavyweights. Mr. Singh is the son of strongman Surendra Prasad Yadav and Manorama Devi is the wife of another baahubali Bindi Yadav and mother of Rocky Yadav, who was allegedly the main accused in the sensational Gaya road rage incident in which an 18-year old man was killed in May 2016.

Both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad have campaigned for their respective party candidates in Belaganj along with other senior party leaders to clinch the seat but Jan Suraaj Party candidate Mohd. Amjad has quietly made the contest a triangular one, said many voters in the Assembly segment. The seat has a sizeable number of Muslim and EBC voters. Mr Kishor, of late, has been campaigning vigorously in these seats claiming that he has provided an alternative to the voters this time.