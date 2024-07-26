Bihar BJP MLA fears for life

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pirpainti in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, Lalan Paswan, said that the State police are “covering up” an extortion threat he received from Naxalites some four months ago. He said he has been living in fear, despite being an MLA of the ruling coalition in the State.

Mr. Paswan said he received a text message from Naxalites demanding ₹20 lakh and threatening to kill him if he didn’t pay up. The BJP MLA further said he raised the issue with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and subsequently, the Bhagalpur Superintendent of Police, but there was no response other than a “cover up”. “I still fear for my life”, he said while speaking to mediapersons in Patna.

“The Sub-Divisional Police Officer-II [SDPO-II] of Kahalgaon was assigned by the SP to investigate the case. But after claiming to solve the case within 24 hours, the officer did not make a single arrest in the past four months. The police just covered up the case”, alleged Mr. Paswan while adding, “My constituency lies on the border of Bihar and Jharkhand and is a transit point for illegal sale of sand and stone chips. I even raised the issue in the Assembly but there is no progress.”

“The stone mafia wants to target me and my family, and is tracking our locations. The local police too are part of the nexus which makes me and my family fear for our lives,” alleged Mr. Paswan. “The CM has directed police headquarters to review my security and take necessary actions,” he said.

In November 2020, Mr. Paswan lodged an FIR against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Mr. Paswan accused Mr. Prasad of offering him a ministerial berth in exchange for switching over to his party. He claimed Mr. Prasad had also asked him to “abstain” from voting in the Bihar Assembly during the election of the then Speaker.

In April 2024, BJP MLA from Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur, Pawan Yadav, lodged a complaint with the local police after allegedly receiving an extortion call from an unidentified man threatening him of dire consequences if he failed to pay ₹50 lakh.

