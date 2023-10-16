BCCI welcomes cricket’s inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

October 16, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Mumbai:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has welcomed cricket’s re-inclusion in the Olympics after more than a century.

“The BCCI has been a staunch supporter of the ICC’s efforts to include cricket as an Olympic sport. We are thrilled to witness this momentous occasion, which marks a significant milestone for the sport,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Monday.

“Our active participation has been instrumental in promoting the case for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics.”

While the International Cricket Council has been pushing for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics for a decade now, the BCCI, ever since Shah took over as the secretary four years ago, has given a much-needed push for the ‘Cricket in Olympics’ movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah was the chief of ICC’s working group that dealt with the International Olympic Committee before cricket was formally inducted into the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 on Monday. He was confident the decision would further expand the game’s horizon.

“The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics is set to open new frontiers for the sport, providing unparalleled exposure in untapped global markets. Moreover, we anticipate that this decision will yield significant financial dividends and have a profound positive impact on our sport’s eco-system,” Shah said.

“It will fuel infrastructural development, intensify competition, foster youth development, and create opportunities for officials, volunteers, and skilled professionals.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.