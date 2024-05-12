Arvind Kejriwal announces ‘10 guarantees’ including 24x7 power, full Statehood for Delhi; PM Modi says goons threatening women of Sandeshkhali and Trinamool trying to protect culprits, and more

Kejriwal announces ‘10 guarantees’ including 24x7 electricity, full Statehood for Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on May 12 announced “10 guarantees for the country”, which included among other things, 24x7 electricity supply and the status of full statehood for the Union Territory of Delhi. “I don’t want to be Prime Minister but it is my guarantee that when the India Alliance forms the government I will ensure that these promises are fulfilled.” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference in Delhi where he was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and other senior AAP leaders.

Goons threatening women of Sandeshkhali, Trinamool trying to protect culprits: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 slammed the “vote-bank” politics of the Trinamool and said the goons of the ruling party are threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against Trinamool leaders have surfaced, to protect the culprits involved in the heinous crime. While addressing back-to-back rallies in Barrackpore and Hooghly, Mr. Modi alleged that under the Trinamool rule, Hindus have turned into second-class citizens in West Bengal and asserted that “as long as Modi is here, no one can repeal the CAA.”

Sonia Gandhi spent more than 70% of MP funds on minorities, says Amit Shah in Rae Bareli

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 12 launched a blistering attack on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of “spending more than 70% of her MP funds on minorities” and the Gandhi family of being experts in lying. Rahul Gandhi is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli the seat held by his mother for the last two decades. She recently moved to the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi has also been fielded from Wayanad in Kerala.

Congress claims Kharge’s helicopter checked in Bihar, says poll officials ‘targeting’ Opposition leaders

Opposition leaders are being targeted by poll officials, the Congress alleged on May 12, claiming that while its chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s helicopter was checked in Bihar’s Samastipur, leaders of the BJP-led NDA were being allowed to move “freely”. Mr. Kharge on May 11 addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election rallies in Samastipur and Muzaffarpur in the State.

Two Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat

Two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats though email, days after over several schools in the national capital faced a similar scare. “An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, bomb squad, dog squad were rushed to the spot. Teams are checking the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M.K. Meena said. According to police, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital also received a bomb threat. Officials reached the spot and started checking the hospital. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official statement calling the email a “hoax”.

2,480 illegal migrants detected in Manipur in 2023 before outbreak of violence: Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on May 12 said that a State Cabinet sub-committee had detected 2,480 illegal migrants in 2023, but the campaign was cut short after violence broke out on May 3, 2023. These figures are not inclusive of the additional 5,457 illegal migrants who entered Kamjong district, he said, adding biometrics of 5,173 people have been taken and 329 have returned voluntarily after situation improved in the neighbouring country.

Chennai police detain YouTuber Savukku Shankar under Goondas Act

A senior officer of the City Police said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested Mr. Shankar, who is presently lodged in the Coimbatore prison, based on a complaint lodged by an official of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for tarnishing the agency’s reputation “using false documents” for a media interview. The CCB, having registered a case and arrested him for forgery and cheating, has detained him under the Goondas Act.

ED summons Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam for questioning in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam for questioning in a money laundering case on May 14, official sources said on May 12. Last week, the federal agency arrested Mr. Alam’s personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter’s domestic help following the seizure of more than ₹32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

Forest conservation, management in India advanced over last 15 years: India informs UNFF

India informed the United Nations Forum on Forests that it has made significant advancements in forest conservation and management, leading to a consistent increase in forest cover over the past 15 years. The country participated in the 19th Session of the UNFF held at the U.N. headquarters in New York from May 6 to 10. Globally, India ranks third in the net gain in average annual forest area between 2010 and 2020.

Hope there is resolution of remaining issues: Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh border row with China

As the eastern Ladakh military standoff entered its fifth year, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India hopes for a resolution of the remaining issues with China and asserted that a return to normal bilateral ties hinges on peace and tranquillity at the border.

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Gaza’s civil defence agency said two doctors were killed on May 12 in the central town of Deir al-Balah, while AFP correspondents reported intense clashes and heavy gunfire from Israeli helicopters near Gaza City.

Thousands evacuated as Russia pounds Ukraine border town

Thousands of people been evacuated from border areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, as Russia kept up constant strikes on a key town as part of a cross-border offensive, officials said on May 12.

FPIs withdraw ₹17,000 crore from equities in May on political uncertainty amid general election

Foreign investors pulled out a massive ₹17,000 crore from Indian equities in the first 10 days of the month owing to general election and the uncertainty surrounding its outcome coupled with expensive valuations and profit booking. This was way higher than a net withdrawal of ₹8,700 crore in the entire April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in U.S. bond yields.

Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen but remains third in Superbet chess

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa scored yet another victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway to keep himself afloat even as Wei Yi of China stretched his lead to a massive 2.5 points in the Superbet rapid and blitz chess tournament, a part of the Grand Chess Tour. Carlsen, on 18, is a distant second at this point and the main reason behind that is Praggnanandhaa, who has been beating the world number one often these days in the faster version of the game. Praggnanandhaa, however is far behind the leaders with 14.5 points which makes it literally a two-horse race for the title.

IPL-17: CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets in low-scoring IPL thriller

Chennai Super Kings clinched a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring thriller to brighten their IPL playoffs qualification chances in Chennai on May 12. Chasing a modest 142 on a tricky surface, CSK made 145 for five in 18.2 overs with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad dropping the anchor to make a well-compiled unbeaten 42 (41 balls, 1x4s, 2x6s).