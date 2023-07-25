Top news of the day: Manipur partially withdraws broadband ban, mobile Internet stays suspended; Wang Yi returns as China’s Foreign Minister, and more

July 25, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Manipur partially withdraws broadband ban; mobile Internet remains suspended

The Manipur government on July 25 lifted the suspension on broadband internet conditionally in a “liberalised manner”, nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the State. However, mobile internet will remain suspended, the State Home Department said in a notification.

China appoints Wang Yi as its new Foreign Minister, replacing Qin Gang

Mr. Qin, who became one of China’s youngest Foreign Ministers when he took up the post in December after a stint as envoy to the United States, had not been seen in public since June 25.

Opposition to move no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

“Despite our various pleas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to make a statement detailing the developments in Manipur post May 3 and what are the measures taken by the government to contain it. This is the only parliamentary tool available to us to force the PM to comment on the situation,” a senior Opposition leader said.

Opposition cannot fool people by name change alone, says PM Modi

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Mr. Modi said that the current Opposition was the most “directionless” the country had ever seen, and that even reviled organisations such as the East India Company and the Indian Mujahideen had the word “India” in their names, but that hadn’t deceived anyone as to their real purpose.

Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM Modi

Hitting back at Mr. Modi, Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people.” “We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur,” the former Congress chief said.

Chandrayaan-3 mission | ISRO successfully performs fifth and final orbit-raising manoeuvre

Following the final orbit-raising manoeuvre ISRO will perform the TransLunar Injection (TLI) on August 1. “The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST,” ISRO said.

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras High Court leaves it to Supreme Court to decide on ED custody

Justices J. Nisha Banu and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy said they had nothing more to add after what they had said their in their split verdict delivered on July 4, 2023, and since the matter is now seized of by the Supreme Court, they closed the habeas corpus petition filed by Mr. Senthilbalaji’s wife

Supreme Court acknowledges political parties’ fear of RTI to disclose internal decision making

The Chief Justice, leading a three-judge Bench, was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a declaration that national and regional political parties were “public authorities” under the RTI Act. Several parties, including the Congress and the BJP, are arraigned as respondents in this case.

Modi and Xi reached consensus at Bali, claims China as NSA Doval delivers tough message on LAC

The Indian statement on the Doval-Wang meeting did not include any reference to the claim, and instead focused on the continuing Line of Actual Control (LAC) standoff that Mr. Doval said had “eroded” the “ public and political basis” of the India-China relationship.

New arrest warrant issued for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan: Geo News

Irked by Mr. Khan’s persistent absence from the hearings, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instructed the Islamabad IG to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for his failure to appear in the contempt case.

Oppenheimer nude scene featuring Florence Pugh censored in India by CGI black dress

In India and several other countries, the scene has been altered by the censor board. In the scene, Cillian Murphy’s character is seen sitting naked opposite Florence’s Jean. In the altered version shown in in India, Florence is covered with a computer-generated black dress while in the original, Florence is topless in the hotel-room conversation.

China names Pan Gongsheng to lead central bank, succeeding Yi Gang

Mr. Pan was named China’s central bank governor on July 25 in the widely anticipated final major appointment of the ruling Communist Party’s once-a-decade change of power.

Aviation regulator DGCA removes SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime

A senior DGCA official said that in view of the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year, SpiceJet was placed under enhanced surveillance.

Centre devolves ₹3.09 lakh crore to States till July

“Out of ₹10.21 lakh crore estimated to be transferred to States for the FY 2023-24, ₹3,09,521.22 crore has been devolved till July 2023, in 4 instalments having double the normal amount in June’23 for FY 2023-24. There is no pendency on part of devolution payable to States...,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha.

Vinesh, Bajrang could be withdrawn from Asian Games squad if they lose Worlds trials: Ad-hoc panel member

Punia, Phogat and four other wrestlers, who staged a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar from April 21 to May 28, had sought time till August 10 to prepare for the trials. However, the Olympic Council Asia (OCA) did not extend the deadline beyond July 23 for receiving wrestling entries by name.

